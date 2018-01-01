News

Going for Green in Lyons

The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (“The CHaRM”) takes a wide range of materials that are not normally recyclable in single-stream systems. The CHaRM facility, now located at 6400 Arapahoe in Boulder, was the first of its kind. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is a resource for anyone to use, regardless of residency.

Most of the items that are collected at the CHaRM become the feedstock for fellow nonprofit social enterprise organizations to fulfill their missions. Here are some of our partners:

Blue Star Recyclers

Our partnership with Blue Star Recyclers helps us address two problems: Less than twenty percent of electronics are recycled and more than eighty percent of people with disabilities are unemployed. Blue Star Recyclers employs workers with disabilities such as autism. Its workers have a particular ability for electronics recycling, including an aptitude and attitude for careful, detailed, and repetitive work. Blue Star’s work is the best in the industry, and they now have an on-site location at the CHaRM. By working together, we are responsibly recycling more electronics in Boulder County and creating good, steady jobs for adults on the autism spectrum.

Spring Back Colorado

Our mattress recycling partner is Spring Back Colorado. They recycle mattresses and also provide redemptive employment and a chance to rebuild lives for people facing barriers to employment. Between twenty to forty million mattresses end up in landfills each year in the U.S. Through Spring Back, mattresses and box springs are broken down into individual components, of which ninety percent are recycled or repurposed.

Book Reuse and Recycling

Eco-Cycle donates books to children in need who now get to enjoy the magic of reading and story. Eco-Cycle partners with more than forty local charities that serve Boulder County families and promote literacy effort, such as Attention Homes, Boulder County Head Start Program, Casa de la Esperanza, People’s Clinic, Emergency Family Assistance Association in Boulder, and SCOPE International. Books are also donated to Boulder County Preschools and forty-seven local schools that participate in Eco-Cycle’s Green Star Schools program.