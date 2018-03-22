News

Lyons Cemetery Association yearly meeting will be held on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10 a.m.

The meeting will be held at 347 Park St., Lyons. For more information, please call 303-823-6672.

Lyons Cemetery Association History

The first written evidence of a burial in the Lyons Cemetery was Hoag, a miner, who died in 1888. The oldest readable tombstone is engraved, “October 21, 1890, Son of Ella and D. Hartline.”

Lyons Cemetery Association is a non-profit which was organized in 1931 by John Lall. The Association offered half-lot deeds for $15. Deed number 1 was purchased August 19, 1932.

In 1940, ownership of the donated cemetery land was verified and plotted. Since then many hours of volunteer labor have recorded burials, maintained the grounds, and assisted with interments.



Beginning in 2001, Diane Goode Benedict and Frances Brodie Brackett collected funeral home records, obituaries, and past cemetery records to create the following Lyons Cemetery Burial List 1888-2015 (PDF).

