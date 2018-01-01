News

By Bonnie Auslander

Public artists who want their work to be considered for Lyons’ growing public art collection have until May 15 to submit, according to the Lyons Arts and Humanities Commission (LAHC) and the Town of Lyons.

Lyons’ public art collection has been rechristened the “heARTS of LYONS,” says LAHC’s new chair Melinda Wunder. “Our

tagline is ‘an outdoor arts collection all over town,’ and our plan is to expand our current outdoor collection of art and sculpture through the careful selection of an additional 24 pieces.”

To be considered for this two-year commitment, which carries with it a $750 honorarium, artists may submit online up to three pieces for juried consideration for a one-time $30 submission fee.

Submissions are now open. Simply search townoflyons.com for “outdoor arts collection” and the submission form will pop up.

The Town of Lyons and the LAHC have devised a map identifying where placement of art is permissible and will assist with the installation of mounting blocks and placards for each piece that’s selected for this outstanding, high-visibility opportunity.

Artists may choose to sell their work, showcased in this main high-traffic corridor to Rocky Mountain National Park, if the existing work is replaced by another piece in a timely fashion for the duration of the 2-year contract.

For more information, contact Melinda Wunder at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or go to http://bit.ly/2GjUjHS