The Town of Lyons has received four proposals from housing developers who are interested in the Lyons Valley Park (LVP) affordable housing development. A final review committee will be considering the proposals and making a recommendation for a public Board of Trustees meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, March 12.

The review committee consists of six people and is represented by: David Wickum, who has the purchase rights for the remaining single family homes in LVP; Dave Neufeld, who serves on the Planning and Community Development Commission (PCDC); Jim Crowder, LVP HOA President; Alison O'Kelly, with the Colorado Division of Housing; Victoria Simonsen, Lyons Town Administrator, and Paul Glasgow, AICP, Lyons Town Community Development Director.

Town of Lyons

Monday, March 12, 2018

Shirley F. Johnson Council Chamber

Lyons Town Hall, 432 5th Avenue, Lyons, Colorado



WORKSHOP

5:30-6:30 pm Interview finalists for affordable housing project at Lyons Valley Park Filing 8 Tract A



BOT SPECIAL MEETING

6:30- 7:00 pm

DRAFT AGENDA



Roll Call and Pledge of Allegiance

General Business

Resolution 2018-31, a Resolution Awarding the Bid for an Affordable Housing Development in Lyons Valley Park (Filing 8 Tract A) to ______________and Directing Staff to Finalize a Memorandum of Agreement with ____________ for Consideration by the Board of Trustees.

Adjournment



"The Town of Lyons will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Persons needing accommodations or special assistance should contact the Town at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 303-823-6622 as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event."