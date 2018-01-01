News



Elections are coming up in April, and the Chamber will be hosting a forum where candidates will be available to answer questions in the event room at Oskar Blues at 6 p.m. We hope you can make it.

Remember, the Chamber is here to represent the interests of the Lyons business community. (That's you!) If there's a question you would like asked on your behalf, please let us know, and we'll try to ask it.





Lyons Chill Fest and Polar Bear Plunge A Big Hit

The inaugural Lyons Chill Fest on Saturday was a big hit, with more than 600 people in attendance. Thanks to everyone who helped make it possible, including the Town of Lyons, the Lyons Polar Bear Club, Lyons Leos, Lyons Volunteers, Lyons Dairy Bar, and Oskar Blues.

Your Chamber is enthusiastic about helping to create responsible growth to support our local businesses and our community. At the event, attendees could complete a brief survey in exchange for a $5 voucher good at participating retailers and restaurants in town. If you receive any of these vouchers and are not sure what to do with them, please let us know, and we will get you reimbursed.

Save The Date: Next Chamber Social Tuesday, March 20th, 5:30pm

We’ll be changing up our normal day of the week and having the next Social on Tuesday, March 20th. Details about location to come.



Chamber Member Goings-On

Bank of the West is offering home equity lines of credit at 4.75% or even lower through the end of April. Contact Lorena Medina here at the Lyons branch,This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. " target="_blank"> This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 303-823-9800 for details.

WeeCasa Tiny House Resort is seeking a Resort Ambassador to provide support for daily operations. Duties include light grounds work, back-up to front desk and housekeeping teams, laundry, inventory, and guest service.

Cleaning Fairies is also hiring.

A reminder that kids 9 and under still eat for free at Mojo Taqueria on Tuesdays after 4 pm.

Details for these events on the businesses’ respective Facebook pages.

