News

By Kara Bauman, Librarian

The Summer Library Program “Build a Better World” is drawing to a close. Lyons kiddos can finish their reading logs and pick up prizes until school starts on August 15th. The adult program will end with a community-wide book discussion of David Baron’s American Eclipse and a drawing for prizes including a new Kindle HD8, a loaded tool box, and local gift cards on Wednesday, August 9th at 6:30 pm.

Summer has been a busy and wonderful time for the Library! Youth Services Librarian McCourt Thomas hosted baby story times each Tuesday and all-ages story times each Wednesday. She welcomed all ages to STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Tuesdays which covered a variety of topics including chemistry, architecture, robotics, and space. McCourt also welcomed a full house of teens for a teens-only henna program, the fantasy table-top role playing game Dungeons and Dragons, and gave them job experience through volunteering.

The final children’s program of the summer season is a stuffed animal sleepover and story time. Kids are welcome to drop off their favorite stuffed friend any time on Friday, August 4th at the Library. McCourt promises to take good care of the Stuffies and post photos of all the fun they’re having as the evening’s festivities progress. Families can pick up their stuffed friends on Saturday morning at 10:30 am and stay for a pajamas- welcomed story time.

The Library asks that all stuffies be picked up by 5pm on Monday.

Adult Experiences Librarian Kara Bauman also hosted a variety of programs for the community. Succulent gardens were planted, board games were played, and there was a great turn out to learn all about our local bat population in an event sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Word Wednesdays—the Library District’s writers’ “support group”—with local author Kayann Short, Ph.D., also continued to be popular.

The Library would also like to let folks know that they have free eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the total solar eclipse that will occur on Monday, August 21st. These are provided through StarNet Libraries through the Space Science Institute. The Library will also be live-streaming the eclipse with the help of NASA, so stop by when they open at 10:30 am (which is coincidentally right about when the eclipse will begin in this area) on the 21st.

After-school Fun Chess with Aaron Caplan will begin on Monday, September 11 and run Mondays at the Library from 3:00-3:45 pm. There is not a charge for chess thanks to super volunteer Aaron Caplan!

The Library is your space to learn, explore, and create. Lyons Regional Library is located at 405 Main Street in Lyons. Like us on Facebook and keep up to date with what we offer, or call 303-823-5165 for information. The website is www.lyonsregionallibrary.org.