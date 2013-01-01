News

If the Coffintop Dam had been built, as originally planned, in the 1980s the Town of Lyons would be much different than it is today. If it had been built one wonders if the outcome of the 2013 flood might have been even more disastrous than it was. Would the dam have held? Given the geology of the area what would happen if there was an earthquake similar to the one that struck Lyons in 1882? What would have been the social, economic, and health impacts of having non-recreational water storage above the town?

When the St. Vrain and Left Hand Water District proposed building the almost four hundred foot high Coffintop Dam for water storage up the South St. Vrain Canyon and one-half mile from Lyons Middle/Senior High School in the early 1980s the citizens of Lyons fought back. Why were the citizens opposed to the project and what were the possible effects on the Lyons area and predictions for stability of the dam in the event of an earthquake or a flood?

Hear from Ron Gosnell, Larry Quinn, and Deb Tabor, all members of the “Dam Concerned Citizens” group, about how they took on the water district and others to keep the project from happening. Come see the three dimensional model of the South St. Vrain Canyon and Coffintop Dam that was instrumental in bringing a greater public awareness and understanding of the potential impact of the Coffintop Dam on the St. Vrain Valley and the town of Lyons.

A talk and presentation titled “The Fight to Stop Coffintop Dam” will be held on Tuesday, August 8, at the Redstone Museum. Museum doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the talk will begin at 6:30 p.m.