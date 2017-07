News

Thursday, July 13, 10:30 pm



There was a semi truck rollover on Hwy 36, near Mile Marker 15. The highway will be shut down for the next several hours. Pinewood residents will need to use Hwy 7. Residents that live in the Blue Mtn area, Apple Valley, and Longmont Dam Road will be allowed through but will need to show an ID. However, no one will be allowed past Longmont Dam Road.