News

On Monday, June 26, the Planning & Community Development Commission is having a public hearing to consider proposed changes to the Lyons Municipal Code, as it pertains to short-term vacation rentals in residential zoning districts. Members of the public are invited to attend to present public comment. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Lyons Town Hall Board Room. Following the PCDC public hearing, the Board of Trustees will also conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lyons Town Hall Board

Room to elicit public comment regarding the proposed code changes related to short-term rentals. Members of the public are invited to attend either or both public hearings, to give their comment. Alternatively, public comment for the record may be submitted via email prior to either meeting to Town Clerk, Deb Anthony