By Joseph Lekarczyk

About two dozen local kayakers and their supporters packed the council chambers for Monday night's Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting. They sat patiently through the roll call (Trustee/Mayor Pro Tem Dan Greenberg was not in attendance), the pledge of allegiance, a reflective moment of silence, approval of the agenda, the sheriff's report, and five items under staff reports for their opportunity to speak to the Trustees.

Lyons Substation Supervisor Sgt. Bill Crist of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported that, “traffic and park patrols are going well.” He added, “a few tickets have been handed out” to people who have been crossing the river in LaVern Johnson Park near the eagles' nesting site. He reported that he had been on patrol the previous weekend, and felt not having construction work under way between Black Bear Hole and Third Avenue has led to fewer tie ups and long lines of cars trying to

get through town, and fewer cars using neighborhood streets to bypass the lines of cars. Sgt. Crist also gave the Trustees a report about the afternoon's bomb scare (see article in this edition), and a discussion broke out between him and Mayor

Connie Sullivan and Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen about cross walk safety options. Visibility flags on either side of the road that pedestrians could carry with them while they cross the street were proposed, as was better striping, continuously flashing lights, flashing lights on demand (similar to what one sees in Boulder), solar powered blinkers, and an automatic system linked with traffic lights. No solution was discovered, and the matter will continue to be looked into.

During staff reports, Parks & Rec. Supervisor Dave Cosgrove gave the Trustees some background, history, and practices of the kayak slalom gates that sometimes appear along stretches of the river in and around the parks. Prior to the flood, slalom courses were set up downstream from the Black Bear Hole at the October/November Holes and on the McConnell Ponds, and occasionally for special races in Meadow Park. Since the flood there has been temporary slalom gates put up in LaVern Johnson Park, and have led to some conflicting uses between boaters, tubers, and fishermen/women. It was determined that “better communication between the Town and the various user groups” was needed.

Other items discussed during staff reports included weed management practices (the word “integrated” will now be included in the phrase), and better communication between the Town and concerned citizenry was also suggested; pilot program funding for Bohn Park Phase II and the need for prioritization; sales tax revenues ($359K collected through May) up $30K year-to-date from 2016, and up $60 from what was budgeted for; and Simonsen was happy to report that Richard Marcovich has been hired as the Flood Recovery Manager, thus freeing her up to concentrate on the running of the Town.

Several of the patient kayakers spoke to the Board during audience business. They expressed their gratitude at the Town's previous support and efforts to create a world-class kayaking culture here in Lyons; cited the many kids who have gone through the Parks & Rec.'s kids' kayak club, and who have gone on to participate and win medals in national and international competitions; and for their hopes that the white water kayaking park (October/November/Black Bear Holes) would be restored to “pre-flood” condition, which would greatly help spread out the use, and lessen user conflicts.

Sandy Banta, representing the Lyons Regional Library District requested some expediency in resolving some of the title issues involving the proposed site for the new library so that financing for the project can be addressed. She also informed the Board (and the public) that a “Next Steps” public meeting with the architects would be held at Oskar Blues on Wednesday, June 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Acting as the Lyons Liquor Authority, the Trustees approved a special events permit for the Lyons Area Chamber of Commerce to conduct a beer garden during the upcoming Good Old Days celebration in Sandstone Park.

A public hearing for a resolution to consider a conditional use review for a detached auxiliary dwelling unit (ADU) at 600 Indian Lookout Road was continued until the July 3 BOT meeting when it came to light that the resolution hadn't yet been written. The applicant did however speak to the Board about his building plans and whether or not conflicts with HOA covenants should be considered, since he couldn't find any official records of an existing HOA.

A couple of neighbors who had issues with the proposed detached ADU also spoke to the Trustees. They presented what they claimed was the official paperwork for the HOA, and cited HOA covenants and Town Codes, which they felt precluded approval of the request. “Resolution” of the issue will most likely be resolved at the July 3 BOT meeting. A second public hearing, this one on proposed code revisions and business licenses for short-term rentals was also continued, until after the PCDC has conducted their public meeting on Monday, June 26.

The consent agenda consisting of the May 1 BOT meeting minutes; the June accounts payable; the June 8 BOT meeting minutes; a resolution approving an amendment to the Economic Development Administration grant agreement for extending public services to the eastern portion of town; and three resolutions determining that flood response and recovery materials provided and services performed by Bestway Concrete, Boone Excavation, and Colorado Materials were reasonable and necessary; was approved after a little word smithing and clarification of a couple of items in the minutes and the amendment.

Under general business, a discussion pertaining to the Fourth Avenue pedestrian bridge options was held. One option is to replace the bridge in the original site, which would necessitate constructing a long ramp on the south access to comply with ADA regulations. This would add considerably to the total cost (about $450K) of the bridge, and the added length would visually impact the house (formerly owned by Jill Babcock) closest to the bridge. It would also have the most negative impacts in the event of another flood.

A second option would be to site the new bridge downstream near the corner of Third Avenue and Park Street(s), connecting Park Street on both sides of the river. This would be cheaper (about $238K), and have less negative flood impact. It would also be a direct access to the Post Office, and connect the town to the new portion of Bohn Park (some of the 404-Buyout property). There was a suggestion that the bridge go from the corner of Third and Park on the north bank of the river, directly into the new Bohn Park land, and not connect up with Park Street on the south side so as to lessen the impact on the Confluence Neighborhood.

Option number three was to incorporate a pedestrian bridge next to the existing Fifth Avenue Bridge. This would be the cheapest option (about $135K) and have the least adverse flood impact, but would require sidewalks and access points to be constructed, which would add to the price tag.

A “do nothing option” was also bandied about. This would be the cheapest route (about $0) to take, but didn't seem to garner much traction with the Board or staff. While discussing this option, installing“stepping stones” that would allow the river to be crossed during low water was also run up the flagpole. Not too many people present “saluted” this option either. Simonsen had an interesting suggestion. She had just heard about a community that had installed a wooden suspension bridge (think the Indiana Jones-type bridge) that she thought might be “kind of fun” for residents. She indicated the ADA requirements could be avoided if it were paid for without grant money. Sorry kids, I don't think that dog is going to hunt either. In the end, the discussion will be continued, and staff was directed to get more information and some “hard” numbers for each option.

Trustee reports were given, as was the summary of action items to the staff, and the meeting was adjourned.