SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION



DISTRICT COURT, BOULDER COUNTY

STATE OF COLORADO



Justice Center

1777 Sixth Street

Boulder, CO 80302



THE TOWN OF LYONS, COLORADO, a Colorado municipal corporation,

v.

BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY, a Delaware corporation; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

Timothy P. Cox, Reg. #28585

MICHOW COX & McASKIN LLP

6530 S. Yosemite Street, Suite 200

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Phone Number: (303) 459-2725

e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Case Number: 2017CV30271

Division 2



THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO



TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):



You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.



If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.



This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Boulder County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and by this reference made a part hereof.



Dated April 20, 2017.



MICHOW COX & MCASKIN LLP

By: /s/ Timothy P. Cox____

Timothy P. Cox, #28585

Attorneys for Plaintiff



Exhibit A

A strip of land being one hundred feet in width running through the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 70 West of the 6th principal meridian, County of Boulder, State of Colorado; said strip of land, located in the Town of Lyons, Colorado, runs westerly between the westerly line of Third Avenue and the easterly line of Fifth Avenue along the said right-of-way for railroad now known as Railroad Avenue, thence westerly by the most practicable route to the west boundary of said Town which is also the west boundary line of said southeast quarter of said Section 18.



Published in the Lyons Recorder.

First Publication: May 11, 2017

Last Publication: June 8, 2017



