News

Three out of four children are not properly restrained while riding in vehicles, putting them at severe risk of injury or death. On September 29, from 8 a.m. to noon, certified car seat technicians in Lyons are offering a free car seat safety check at the 9Health Fair for parents and caregivers to make sure their car seat is installed and used properly.

Parents and caregivers should have rear-facing, forward-facing and booster seats checked regularly for proper use and installation by a certified car seat technician. Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety Law is a primary enforcement, meaning a driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child.

“In 2017, 96 children ages 0 to 15 were injured or killed on Colorado roads,” said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Tim Sutherland, Child Passenger Safety Coordinator for Car Seats Colorado. “Our goal with these car seat checks is to educate parents and caregivers on the laws and safety guidelines designed to protect their kids at every age.”

Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children under the age of 13 nationwide according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Some common problems include use of a car seat that does not fit the child based on their size and the seat manufacturer’s limits, improper latching of the car seat, use of expired car seats, and harnesses that are not properly secured.

Leewitt Akia and her colleagues are proud certified child passenger safety technicians of the Car Seats Colorado program, which aims to create an environment in Colorado where every child is properly secured in an approved and appropriate restraint system.

Car Seats Colorado is comprised of the Colorado State Patrol, CDOT, local car seat technicians, law enforcement, emergency services and other professionals who are dedicated to implementing child passenger safety programs and encouraging parents to take the necessary steps to protect their children when in vehicles. Learn more about how to keep children safe in vehicles and download informational resources at CarSeatsColorado.com.