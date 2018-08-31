News

General Statement of Duties: Responsible for providing day-to-day casework services to families and individuals in OUR Center’s Basic Needs service area that are having difficulty meeting basic material needs, by providing access to OUR Center assistance as well as Boulder County benefits. This person will act as a representative of OUR Center, Boulder County and the Mountain Human Services Collaborative as needed, in order to best provide

human services to the mountain communities and provide knowledge and navigation of local mountain resources.

Work Site: Floating office in northern Boulder County mountain communities including Allenspark, Raymond, Riverside, Lyons and adjacent areas in unincorporated Boulder County. OUR Center will provide a laptop computer and either a phone or phone stipend.

Hours of Work: Ten (10) hours per week. Hours may increase in future based on community need and funding. This person will have a flexible schedule to best meet the needs of the communities served.

Requirements/Qualifications: Residency in a Boulder County mountain community required. Related undergraduate degree or relevant experience required. Experience working with low-income and diverse households and navigating the unique culture of rural mountain communities required. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office as well as comfort with computer use, smartphone technology and web-based technology. This position requires consistent access to a car suitable for year-round mountain driving. Bilingual English-Spanish preferred.

How to Apply: Please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your cover letter and resume by Aug 31, 2018 to be considered for this job. Please include “Northern MRL Application” on the email subject line. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. No calls, please.