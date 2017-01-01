News

The Lyons Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to announce their 11th annual Community Support Granting season. Applications for Community Support Grants are now available online, and are due September 10. These grants are available only once per year and must be applied for at this time. Electronic submissions are required; granting information and applications are available at www.lyonscf.org.

The LCF’s Community Support Grant program focuses on the foundation's mission to improve the quality of life, build a culture of

giving, and encourage positive change for the greater Lyons area. Those eligible for grants are non-profit organizations in the greater Lyons area who have 501(c)3 status or a sponsoring organization with 501(c)3 status, government agencies, and schools.

In 2017, Community Support Grants totaled over $30,000 and were awarded to 14 individual projects. Some of programming that was funded in 2017 included support for LEAF (Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund) and the Lyons food pantry, the Town of Lyons/Parks and Recreation (Sandstone Concert Series and Parade of Lights), Lyons Elementary School, Lyons High School, Lyons Volunteers, and the Lyons Historical Society. None of this work would continue without the dedication, inspiration, hard work, and financial support of Lyons area citizens. LCF is grateful for the abundance of area citizens dedicated to performing inspired work.

Grants Review Committee Applications Being Accepted

Are you new to Lyons? Are you looking for opportunities to learn about the community enriching project ideas led by LCF grantees? Are you in search of a small way to give back to the community? If so, we welcome community members to apply to be on the Grants Review Committee. The time commitment is two evenings in September. Applications are available at www.lyonscf.org and must be submitted by September 4.

LCF Grant Writing Seminar (free and open to the public)

On Monday, August 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Lyons Community Foundation will be offering a free grant writing workshop to all interested grant applicants. This seminar is intended for anyone considering applying for a grant, improving on a previous submission, or putting the finishing touches on an application. While not required, grant applicants are strongly encouraged to attend this workshop. Professional grant writer Lori Stott will guide attendees on best practices, and how to make the most of their grant proposals. Please RSVP by Saturday, August 25, to Don Moore, LCF Grant Committee Chair to confirm your spot (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). Feel free to indicate any specific questions or topics you would like covered.

Lori Stott has worked in the nonprofit sector for almost 30 years as a grant writer, program director, and development director. With a Master's degree in Nonprofit Management, Lori currently consults with small to medium-sized nonprofit organizations in the area of board development and fundraising. In this free workshop, Lori will share her insights and advice about writing winning grant proposals. You'll walk away with solid advice on how to write a great grant, top 10 tips for success, and perhaps some new inspiration.