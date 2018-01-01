News

Lynn Guissinger, candidate for the RTD Board of Directors from District O, turned in a sufficient number of valid petition signatures and has qualified to appear on the 2018 general election ballot. According to Wayne Williams, Colorado Secretary of State, Guissinger turned in 325 valid signatures, well above the 250 needed to earn a place on the ballot. Since no other

candidates for District O turned in petitions by the July 12 deadline, Guissinger will be the only candidate on the ballot, and therefore will serve as District O’s next Director beginning in January 2019.

“I enjoyed gathering petition signatures, and the people I talked to were eager to sign,” said Guissinger. “While petitioning, I got to talk with many people about what they want in our transit system of the future, and that input will help greatly as I prepare to serve on the Board. I’m committed to fighting for the best comprehensive local and regional systems possible, and this will be my primary focus as an RTD Director.” RTD Directors are elected for four-year terms.

Guissinger has deep experience in transportation issues. She served for five years on the Boulder Transportation Advisory Board (TAB), including two years as Chair. As president of Catalyst Communication, she launched the BikeLife and Urban Streets series of magazines, partnering with cities to promote their local biking, transit and walking options.

She has also served on the (U.S. 36) Commuting Solutions board, the City of Boulder Greenways Advisory Committee, and the Community Cycles Capital Campaign. She has served on many other boards and committees not directly related to transportation, including the boards of Emergency Family Assistance Association, Boulder Housing Partners Foundation, Democratic Women of Boulder County, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, Focus Reentry, and Intercambio. In her personal life, Guissinger is an avid cyclist and frequent transit user.

Guissinger earned her law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law. After graduation, she clerked for a judge on the Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, and practiced law with the national firm Holland and Hart. She also taught law at the University of Colorado, with courses on land use planning and local government, including considerations of transportation issues.

Guissinger is running to succeed the current District O Director Chuck Sisk, former Chair of the RTD Board and former Mayor of Louisville, who is not running for re-election in 2018. Both Sisk and his predecessor on the RTD board, John Tayer, have endorsed Guissinger.

District O includes most of Boulder County, including all of the City of Boulder, Jamestown, Louisville, Lyons, Nederland, and Ward, the portion of Longmont west of North 95th Street and south of Mountain View Avenue, all of Superior within Boulder County, and the majority of unincorporated Boulder County, generally lying west of North 95th Street. The 15-member RTD Board oversees operations for the Regional Transportation District, which covers all or part of eight Denver metro area counties.

For more information, visit Guissinger’s website, lynn4rtd.com.