News

Join Rocky Mountain National Park's Climbing Rangers this Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to learn about climbing "Colorado's Favorite 14er": Longs Peak. This presentation will discuss various climbing and hiking routes and lessons learned, with a focus on how to prepare for and manage risks for a successful ascent of the classic Keyhole Route.



The Rocky Mountain National Park Climbing Rangers are experienced climbers and search and rescue

professionals who patrol technical climbing and hiking routes on Longs Peak and elsewhere throughout the park. With decades of cumulative climbing, mountaineering, guiding, and search and rescue experience between them, they are excited to share their experience and help the public learn about the high mountain environment of Rocky Mountain National Park.



At 14,259 feet, Longs Peak towers above all other summits in Rocky Mountain National Park. The flat-topped monarch is seen from almost anywhere in the park. Different angles show the great mountain's unique profiles. Changing weather reflects Longs Peak's many moods. For more than a century, the mountain has inspired adventuresome men and women to test themselves against its sheer rock faces and alpine weather.

This program is free and open to the public. Space is limited. For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.