The St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District (District) Board of Directors has oversight over the District and appoints the Executive Director to handle day-to-day operations. The Directors have the power to set the fees and budget, and establish policies that support the vision and mission of the District. The Board meets monthly to provide direction to the staff on matters such as water education, service, stewardship, protection, and planning.

Directors are term appointed for four years through the Courts of Boulder, Weld and Larimer Counties.

Directors are required to attend board meetings at the District office that occur the second Monday of every month beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Directors are expected to also serve on standing or ad-hoc committees, requiring an additional two to four meetings per year.

Directors receive reimbursement for miles traveled, and are compensated $100 per regular board meeting, up to $1,200 per year.



Applicants Requirements:

• Be the owner of real property located in the St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District;

• Must have resided within the St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District for a period of one year;

• Must reside within the boundaries of District 6 (area including Ward, Jamestown, Allenspark, Riverside, Raymond and Lyons);

• Have a background reflecting agricultural, municipal, industrial and other interests in the beneficial use of water within the District.

Additional information about the District, meeting minutes, and maps showing District 6 can be found at www.svlhwcd.org.

Candidates who are passionate about public service and willing to explore the complexities of local water issues are invited to contact the St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District for specific instructions on applying for Court appointment.