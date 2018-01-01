News

Boulder County Assessor Cynthia Braddock and Boulder County Treasurer Paul Weissmann have scheduled four community meetings aimed at presenting information to area senior citizens about a variety of senior resources. Representatives of

senior programs such as Senior Homestead Property Tax Exemption, the Senior Tax Deferral Program, senior services provided by the Area Agency on Aging, the District Attorney’s Community Protection Division, and programs offered by municipal senior services will be available at these meetings.

• Monday, March 19, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., at Boulder Public Library - Meadows Branch; 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder

• Tuesday, April 3, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Lafayette Public Library; 775 Baseline Road, Lafayette

• Wednesday, April 11, 4-6 p.m. at Longmont Public Library; 409 4th Avenue, Longmont

• Monday, April 23, 3-7 p.m., at Boulder Public Library – Main Branch; 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

The meetings will include short presentation and a chance to visit with staff members at program tables. Attendees are encouraged to come with questions.

For questions about the meetings, contact Kate Malazdra at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (303) 441-3531.