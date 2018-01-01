News

The fourth annual Chase the Music/Bonfils Easter blood drive is coming to Lyons on Easter Sunday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Yes it's April Fools Day, but it's no joke! Chase the Music and Bonfils are bringing the bus to Lyons for this critical mission. Give the gift of life!

Blood has a limited shelf life and it's critical that we keep the blood banks supplied.

This year we need forty-two donors to maximize the bus' utilization, and to tell the world that we're "Lyons Hearted." Bonfils now takes donors as young as sixteen! However,

those under the age of eighteen do require a signed form from the parent. Lyons has had a number of youth participate over the years, and it's super to report that we hear that they have become regular donors; even as they leave town and go to college.

We will have several slots for the Power Red donations. These donations take twice the number of red blood cells, returning other components back to the donor. It only takes an extra fifteen minutes, but doubles your donation impact! If you're interested, please call Clark Hodge at the phone number below.

It's important to make an appointment. To do so, please either visit the registration website - donors.bonfils.org, or call (303) 362-2300. If you have questions about your eligibility to give, their website - bonfils.org has all the information. For all other questions, please contact Clark Hodge on (303) 859-3321, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

As Colorado's community blood center since 1943, Bonfils (www.bonfils.org) proudly provides a safe and adequate blood supply for patients statewide and beyond.

Chase the Music (chasethemusic.org) is a Lyons based 501c3 non-profit that gives children battling critical conditions strength, hope, and joy by having original music composed and performed just for them.

May you always - Chase the Music!