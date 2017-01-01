News

Our Lyons LEO Club is creating a second wave of "Hope for the Homeless" bags to be distributed to individuals in need throughout the Lyons community. Under the direction of Grayson Thomas, former LEO Club president, more than fifty bags of essential items were hand delivered to folks in 2017.

Team Leader Jewel Thomas and the LEOs are collecting items to prepare another fifty reusable bags for distribution. The concept is the bags are kept in your car

and randomly delivered when someone in need is identified. Parents have also gotten involved in the distribution.

Please help by contributing the following types of items (the goal is just a little consistency in the products) to the Lyons Regional Library or any LEO member on or before Monday, February 8. The LEOs will prepare the bags at their February meeting. They plan to add a "Valentine's Day" treat or encouragement to each bag.

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING NEW or UNUSED ITEMS FROM THIS LIST. The goal is about fifty of each type of item:

Mini water bottles

Nonperishable snacks (PB crackers, granola bars, etc.)

Travel size toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Travel size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, etc.) the kind from hotels

Travel size laundry detergent

Tampons or pads

Packaged plastic utensils

Sanitary wipes

Hand/foot warmers

Bandanas

A Valentine Goody that is non-perishable

PLEASE deliver to: the Lyons Regional Library at 405 Main Street, on or before Monday, February 8, or text LEO Advisor Jonelle Tucker at (303) 902-6250, and arrange to pick items up from you.



