The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is offering football fans many options for traveling to Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday for the game against the Dallas Cowboys.



Service to Union Station is available on the Flatiron Flyer, the University of Colorado A Line and the B Line. From there, it is a quick transfer and trip to the stadium via the C, E and W Lines.



Bus Service

BroncosRide service is offered for all regular-season home games. Buses depart for Sports Authority Field from many Park-n-Ride locations and stops around the metro area up to two and a half hours before kickoff for weekend games,

and up to two hours before kickoff for weekday games, depending upon the location.



After games, fans can find their bus in the designated row and board for their return trip, with the last bus departing within 45 minutes after the final whistle.



Round-trip BroncosRide fares range from $5.20 to $9, depending on trip origination. Click here to see the BroncosRide service map and fare information.



Passengers pay exact cash as they board, or can use Special Service Free Ride coupons. Please note: RTD passes, tickets and transfers are not accepted for special services.



As with any game, BroncosRide passengers will not be permitted to leave any personal items in the bus or on a light rail train during the game.



Rail Service

On game days, the C, E and W light rail lines stop at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High Station, with the W Line also stopping at Decatur-Federal Station. There will be additional E and W Line trips beginning 2.5 hours before kickoff.



Special C Line service will be available up to three hours before each weekend home game. Fans can also take the D or H lines and transfer to the C or E lines at I-25 & Broadway, Alameda, or 10th & Osage stations. Rail service is also available on the University of Colorado A Line and the B Line into Union Station, where fans can transfer to the C, E or W lines to get to the stadium.



Regular rail fares apply. To save time, fans can purchase a round-trip ticket at ticket vending machines located at light rail stations.



University of Colorado A Line

Additional trips have been added to The University of Colorado A Line’s regular schedule to accommodate fans leaving the game. Trains are scheduled to depart from Denver Union Station at 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. The A Line will resume its normal schedule at 8 p.m.



Shuttle Service

The Federal Shuttle operates every five to 10 minutes starting two hours before game time on weekends and 90 minutes before game time on weekdays until 15 minutes prior to kickoff. Service resumes after the game with the last bus departing 45 minutes after the game ends.



The Federal Shuttle makes stops at Lincoln High School (2285 S. Federal Blvd.) as well as bus stops along Federal Boulevard en route to the football stadium. The Federal Shuttle drops off and picks up passengers at the South Lot at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.



For route information, please call RTD’s Telephone Information Center at 303-299-6000. Call 303-299-6089 for the speech and hearing impaired.