News

As they were following the devastating 2013 flood in Lyons; just days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, Team Rubicon, a unique veteran-led national organization, was on the ground serving those impacted by floodwaters. Now, four years later, Team Rubicon needs Lyons' help.

On September 23, 2017, a plane chartered by American Airlines will depart Denver International Airport for Texas or Florida with Team Rubicon volunteers ready to hit the ground running in the hardest hit areas, and they’re looking for volunteers (in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana) to join them in what will be the largest disaster relief effort conducted by the organization to date.

Volunteers serving disaster-stricken communities with Team Rubicon provide aid by conducting damage assessments, disaster mapping, debris management, hazard mitigation, and home repair services. New volunteers wishing to participate need to sign up on the organization’s website (www.teamrubiconUSA.org), complete basic online training and a background check by September 17 in order to deploy with the first wave on September 23.

Through providing disaster response and relief services, Team Rubicon helps veterans find a renewed sense of purpose; vital as many veterans return to civilian life after their time in the military. Although the volunteer base is roughly three-fourths veterans, anyone able to put a little dirty work in (such as heavy lifting, using a sledgehammer, etc.) is encouraged to volunteer. People not able to volunteer but wishing to contribute in other ways can support the organization, which is managed by sixty-five full-time employees but powered by 57,000 volunteers, by donating on their web site at www.teamrubiconUSA.org.

Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters, and also themselves.

U.S. Marine Corps veterans Jake Wood and William McNulty founded Team Rubicon in 2010 following the massive Haiti earthquake. The organization has grown from eight to over 57,000 volunteers with more than 215 operations under its belt, including Hurricane Matthew, Superstorm Sandy, and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon’s mission, visit www.TeamRubiconUSA.org.