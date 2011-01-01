News

If you're looking for a good place to enjoy a Fourth of July fireworks display, you have plenty of options right here in Boulder County, or if you're up for a short drive, you can make a day of it in Estes Park or Loveland.

Boulder

Folsom Stadium on CU-Boulder’s campus; gates will open at 8 p.m. There will be community performances, a traditional sing-a-long, a Ralphie Run, a performance by the Color Guard from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://boulder4thofjuly.com.

Lafayette

Waneka Lake, 1600 Caria Drive.

Two free Special Transit shuttle buses will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the celebration and Flatirons Church, 355 West South Boulder Road, or Centaurus High School, 10300

South Boulder Road. Limited parking will be available at the east entrance of Waneka Lake, but the west entrance will be closed. Parking will also be permitted on Emma Street. Hot dogs, watermelon, ice cream and more will be sold from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase in the beer garden with proof of ID. Free face painting, lawn games, balloon sculpting and coloring books, while supplies last. Other activities will be available for additional fees, including a bounce house, pony rides and more. Free concert, dance to the Modniks’ ’50s and ’60s music. A pie-eating contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. for those who pre-registered. For the entry form, visit http://bit.ly/Lafayette4th. The fireworks show will take place over Waneka Lake. If fireworks are canceled due to weather conditions, an announcement will be made in the concert area about when the show will take place on July 5. For more information, visit www.lafayettecolorado.com/july4thcelebration/celebrate4thofjuly2011.html.

Longmont

Boulder County Fairgrounds, Hover Road and Boston Avenue.

No parking will be available on the fairgrounds, with the exception of handicapped accessible parking, which will be available at the fairground’s Nelson Road (south) entrance with handicapped parking permits. To see the show, park at a nearby shopping center and watch them from the fenced area in front of the Jack Murphy arena, or watch the fireworks anywhere within one mile of the fairgrounds.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 303-651-8437.

Louisville

Coal Creek Golf Course, 585 West Dillon Road, from 6 to 10 p.m.

A free shuttle bus will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between the celebration, Louisville Recreation Center and Home Depot parking lots. There will be no parking available at the golf course. Free face painting and henna, balloon animals, bounce castles and games. The Boulder Concert Band will be performing at the celebration. Pack up your picnic basket, grab your family, and find a spot on the golf course before the fireworks show begins. For more information, call 303-651-8437.

Nederland

Fireworks will begin at dusk. For more information, visit www.nederlandchamber.org/events_fireworks.

Westminster

City Park, 10455 Sheridan Blvd.

Parking is very limited. Free shuttles will run every fifteen to twenty minutes from various locations in the Westminster and Highland Hills area. For the shuttle schedule and a list of locations, visit www.ci.westminster.co.us/files/4th_Shuttle_schedule.pdf.

Food will be available for purchase from vendors starting at 6 p.m. A free concert featuring Boogielicious will start at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ci.westminster.co.us/256.htm.

Estes Park

The Fireworks Show starts at 9:30 p.m., over Lake Estes!

You won’t want to miss one of Colorado’s most glorious fireworks displays! Find a grass spot at Stanley Park, along the Lake Estes Trail, on your favorite mountainside, or on the front porch/lawn of the historic Stanley Hotel to join in this annual tradition of national pride.

Loveland

The July 4th Festival is held annually at North Lake Park with plenty of grassy open space. Located at the corner of Taft Avenue and 29th Street in NW Loveland. The fireworks show starts after dusk.