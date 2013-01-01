News

By Joseph Lekarczyk

If you were driving past the corner of Broadway and Fourth Avenue last Thursday afternoon (June 22) you may have noticed an interesting sight. A young man with a ten-foot wooden cross, bedecked with an American flag, a POW*MIA flag, a crown of thorns, and a combination bike lock; with a backpack slung over his shoulders, headphones over his ears, and a ram's horn in his hand.

His name is Joe Shortino, and he is “walking for the Lord.” On February 13,2013 Joe was called by the Lord to start walking and

spreading the word about Jesus Christ, America, and the plight of America's veterans. Since that time, by his calculations, he has walked over ten thousand miles through seventeen states. He stops when the Lord tells him to, blows his ram's horn when the Lord instructs him to, and continues his trek when the Lord tells him it's time to move on. While in California he met and married his wife and the couple are expecting their first child later this year (they currently reside in Loveland).

His motto "For we walk (live) by Faith, not by Sight" comes from 2 Corinthians – 5:7. You can learn more about Joe and his travels on You Tube, Facebook, or shoot him an email at