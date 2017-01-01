News

6:30-8pm, Wednesday, June 28 at Oskar Blues

Join award-winning architect Dennis Humphries for an in-depth discussion. Talk to others who have similar interests at tables designated for different topics such as: children; adults and seniors; technology; people spaces and meeting rooms; teens;

etc. We will have tables set up with various topics and rotate through the topics.

The design team, Library Board Members, Building Committee Members, and Library Staff will be on hand to help facilitate. Please give input into the new library building and community center. All ages are welcome and light refreshments are provided. For questions please call 303-823-5165.