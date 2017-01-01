News

To celebrate fifty years of continuous publication and add some fun to the Good Old Days celebration, the Lyons Recorder will conduct a “Yahtzee Subscription Drive” in Sandstone Park on Saturday afternoon, June 24. We will have five large “lawn dice,” and participants will be invited to give them a roll. Get a Yahtzee, and win a two-year subscription to the paper! Total more than 24 points on the five dice, and you get a one-year subscription at half price. Come on down to our booth and support your hometown newspaper.