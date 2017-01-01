News

Join the Town of Lyons for the 41st Annual Good Old Days, a longstanding, community-wide outdoor event that brings together Lyons locals far and wide in a celebration of community. This year, the event will be held in Sandstone Park, with activities for the whole family. Good Old Days will kick-off with the annual Lyons River Run 5K, and features a full schedule with Pancakes in the Park, the Good Old Days Car Show, History Programs, Kids Games, Artisan Booths, Entertainment, Live Music, Lyons Chamber of Commerce Beer Garden, Food and More!



Schedule of Events

8 am Lyons River Run 5k | Sandstone Park

8:30 am - 10:30 am Pancakes in the Park donated by Oskar Blues, with proceeds to benefit Lyons Volunteers | Sandstone Park

9:30 am - 4:30 pm Museum Open House: Class of '67 as Mr. & Mrs. Good Old Days; Classes of '07's, 2017- Graduates of Pioneer families | Redstone Museum

10 am - 3 pm Good Old Days Car Show | 4th Avenue

11 am Dedication of LaVern M. Johnson Park & Starburst Award Presentation | LaVern Johnson Park

12 pm Square Dance Exhibition | LaVern Johnson Park

12 pm - 5 pm Artisan Fair | Sandstone Park

1 pm - 6 pm Kids Area - Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Climbing Wall and Water Walker Balls ($5 entry) | Sandstone Park

1 pm - 3 pm History Program by Lyons Historical Society- Honoring Graduates of Lyons Pioneer Families, Mr. & Mrs. Good Old Days, Recognize Classes of '07's | Redstone Museu

2 pm - 4 pm Field Day Activities for Kids - Watermelon Eating, Hula Hoops, Three-legged Races and Dress-Up Relays | Sandstone Park

3:30 pm - 4 pm Welcome to Lyons Good Old Days by Lyons Historical Society- Recognize Classes of '07's, Graduates of Lyons Pioneer Families | Raul Vasquez Stage

4 pm - 4:45 pm Airborne Gymnastics Performance | Raul Vasquez Community Stage

5 pm - 10:30 pm Lyons Chamber of Commerce Beer Garden | Sandstone Park

5 pm - 5:45 pm Sally Truitt and Sally Van Meter | Raul Vasquez Community Stage

6pm - 7pm The 89’s | Raul Vasquez Community Stage

7 pm - 7:30 pm Mayama Movement Studio | Raul Vasquez Community Stage

7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Lilt | Raul Vasquez Community Stage

7:30 pm - 10:15 pm Red Rock Ramblers Square Dance -Rounds: Leroy Shade & Square-Dave Guille | Lyons Elementary Gym

9 pm - 10:30 pm Arthur Lee Land and gogoLab | Raul Vasquez Community Stage