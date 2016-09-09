News

Join the Town of Lyons, Representative Jonathan Singer, Mayor Sullivan, and more for the official dedication of the LaVern M. Johnson Park, on Sat. June 24, beginning at 11 a.m.

Named after this dear, lifelong resident, who has been greatly involved in the town's parks nearly all her life, the dedication is part of the 41st Annual Lyons Good Old Days celebration.

The park was officially renamed in May 2016 by the Lyons Board of Trustees. The grand (re)opening (post flood) was September 9, 2016 which also marked the renaming of the park

as LaVern M. Johnson Park.