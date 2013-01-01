News

Hosted by the Lyons Volunteers

The Lyons Volunteers are a few of Lyons' unsung heroes - let's show them our gratitude! Thank the Lyons Volunteers in person, as they host this year's Good Old Days' Pancakes in the Park!

Following the 2013 flood, a group of selfless individuals strapped up their boots and offered their help across the community, under the name of the Lyons Volunteers. Today, the Lyons Volunteers is a registered 501(c)3, and continue to offer their services throughout the community, two days a week.

The Volunteers will be serving up pancakes, eggs, and sausage in Sandstone Park, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sat., June 24 Thanks to the generous donation of food by Oskar Blues, all proceeds benefit Lyons Volunteers!

A $5 donation per plate is suggested.