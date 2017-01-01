News

Don’t miss the River Run 5K, kicking off the 2017 Good Old Days! The course weaves racers through Bohn Park, a mid-corridor trail stretch along the St. Vrain River, and into a few local streets, ending in Sandstone Park.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers, and other prizes will be awarded for various categories! Register online or at Town Hall for discounted pre-registration fees! Race day registration is $25 for all ages, so register today!

Course map, registration, and all race information can be found at lyonscolorado.com.