June 15, 2017

Lyons, Colo. - Sheriff Joe Pelle, in consultation with Victoria Simonsen, the Lyons Town Administrator, and Lyons Fire Chief J.J. Hoffman, has concluded that the water flow rates in the Saint Vrain creeks, which converge into the Saint Vrain River, have sufficiently slowed to rates where the tubing ban can be rescinded. The tubing ban will be rescinded effective immediately.



Although the tubing ban has been rescinded, we still encourage people recreating on the Saint Vrain, and all bodies of water, to exercise caution and wear personal protection equipment including a life jacket.





