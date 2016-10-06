Park plow operators and park rangers have reopened US 36 from Beaver Meadows Entrance and US 34 from Fall River Entrance into Rocky Mountain National Park to Deer Ridge Junction. Trail Ridge Road remains closed to Hidden Valley. Bear Lake Road is also still closed.
High winds, drifting and blowing snow continue to cause extremely poor driving conditions.
Closures will be in place until park snowplow operators have an opportunity to clear roads and conditions improve.
By Kyle Patterson, Rocky Mountain National Park