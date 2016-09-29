Lifestyle

The Amy Francis Quartet premiered a new musical composition with Chase the Music at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children just before Christmas. The piece, entitled "Christmas is You" is a touching piece giving hope, love and joy to the children that it was written for. These children are in situations

where they couldn't be home for the holidays. The piece was part of a two hour performance of seasonal holiday music for them.

"Christmas is You" tells in song, that Christmas is wherever you are, it lives deep in your heart, and that Christmas is You! It was composed by Amy Francis for these children in cooperation with Chase the Music.

Also appearing at the event were a face painter, balloon artist, a shopping store (so hospitalized kids could 'shop' for presents for their families. And Santa made a special visit so that these special kids could could make their wishes known. Lyons local photographer Ken Wadja and videographer David Land were there to record the event too.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is based in Denver and provides critical health care to some very special little children in need.

The Amy Francis quartet is composed of Lyons local singer songwriter Amy Francis (vocals & keyboard), Doug Seiter (bass), Tim Shove (guitar) and Rick Schwolsky (dobro). Website: amyfrancismusic.com

Chase the Music helps children battling critical conditions, by having original music composed and performed for them. They are based in Lyons and were founded by Clark Hodge. Website: ChasetheMusic.org.



