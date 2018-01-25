Lifestyle

Resources for Seniors to Access Nutritious Food

Many older adults can have trouble finding good nutrition at a cost they can afford. Because eating well is important for everyone’s health and quality of life, the Boulder County Area Agency on Aging is hosting Everybody’s Table, the first countywide event to address the nutrition and food needs of seniors.

This free event (registration required) on Thursday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Boulder Jewish Community Center

(6007 Oreg Avenue, in Boulder) will showcase many of the options now available in Boulder County including meal services, local food pantries, free nutritional counseling, food-assistance programs, and a resource fair. Dr. Coco Dughi of the Boulder Medical Center will give a featured talk on, “Lifestyle and Diet for Healthy Aging.”

Featured speaker Dr. Coco Dughi is a well-respected physician based in Boulder who has specialized in geriatrics for more than twenty years. Her talk entitled, “Lifestyle and Diet for Healthy Aging,” will be informed by both research on the aging, and her own experience working with older adults in the community.

To attend, please RSVP on the Everybody’s Table Eventbrite page by Monday, March 12. There is no cost for the public to take part. Family caregivers, seniors, and food and nutrition professionals are all invited.

The resource fair will feature local organizations that contribute to good nutrition for older adults in Boulder County, a signup station for SNAP (formerly known as food stamps), kitchen and dining items for easier cooking and eating, nutrition counseling, and more. Continental breakfast will be provided.

Boulder County is known for great restaurants, local food culture, and as a hub for entrepreneurs in the food business. “In this environment,” says Teresa DeAnni, AAA Program Manager, “there is no need for any senior to experience food insecurity or a less than adequate diet. Many people don’t know the breadth and depth of local resources accessible in the area. We want older adults and the people who care for them to understand the variety of options available, so they can lead healthier lives.”

For more information about the event, including space availability for local organizations, please contact Teresa DeAnni at (303) 441-4995, orThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. " target="_blank"> This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..