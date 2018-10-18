Lifestyle

Going for Green in Lyons

By Eco-Cycle Staff

Imagine this: You go to the grocery store and buy five bags of groceries. On your way out, you drop two bags on the ground...and keep walking. That’s what Americans essentially do every day--waste up to 40% of the food they buy. At the same time, one in seven Americans struggles to put enough food on the table.

The REAL Cost of Food Waste

There are significant consequences to that waste, financially and environmentally. According to the book American Wasteland: How America Throws Away Nearly Half of Its Food (and What We Can Do About It), the average American family spends approximately $2,220 per year on food that is never eaten. According to the UN, if food

waste were a country, it would be the third highest global greenhouse gas emitter behind China and the U.S.

Though critically important, composting these materials to keep them out of the landfill isn’t enough of a solution to food waste. The food itself is only the tip of the iceberg of what actually gets wasted. The embodied energy, water, and other resources used to grow that food and get it from the farm to the consumer have significant environmental impacts, so composting should be the last resort after preventing the food waste in the first place. Some facts about the wasted resources of food waste:

Most food waste in the U.S. is generated in the home or by restaurants. That means making changes in our personal lives can make a significant difference. Here’s what each of us can do:

• Shopping

Plan out meals for the week, make a list and stick to it. “Save the Food’s Guestimator” can help!

Buy the “ugly” produce (bruised fruit, knobby carrots, funny-looking potatoes).

Ask if the store offers still good, but on-its-way-out, produce at a discount.

At the Farmers’ Market, ask for “seconds.” This less-than-perfect produce is often sold at a discount.

Buy local, in-season produce or join a Boulder County CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) to reduce the amount of food lost to long-distance travel conditions.

• Storing and Cooking

Easily track and manage the food in your home with the No Waste app, which helps you organize food by expiration dates, see your food inventory, and track your food waste by marking your food as eaten or expired.

Make an “Eat Me First” bin or use a dry erase board to note what needs to be eaten soon.

Use clear containers to store leftovers and/or label and date the contents.

Plan to have a leftovers night each week. Casseroles, stir-fries, frittatas, soups, and smoothies are great ways to use leftovers and wilted vegetables.

Make soup stocks from veggie scraps and bones (And then compost them!)

Almost any food can be frozen if you’re running out of time to eat it. Read these tips from NRDC’s campaign, Savethefood.com to make your freezer into a warrior against food waste.



• Dining Out

Don’t let food go to waste when you are out-and-about and can’t finish your dinner. Bring your own to-go container for leftovers.

• Sharing

Too many zucchini? Share the bounty from your garden with neighbors, friends, co-workers, or a food bank.

Recruit a team of volunteers from Boulder’s Community Fruit Rescue to pick your apples or other edible fruit before it falls. At Community Fruit Rescue, you can register your tree to be picked, or volunteer to harvest fruit from private and wild fruit trees in Boulder County.

• Donate

Boulder Food Rescue and Longmont Food Rescue pick up soon-to-expire produce from local grocery stores, markets and farms and deliver it directly to hungry people. Volunteers often pick up and shuttle produce by bike!

Community Food Share receives donations of food from food rescues, farms, gardens and community food drives and then redistributes it to those in need. Volunteers are needed to help organize donations, glean farm fields, and more. Donations of produce from private gardens are welcome.

First Reduce Food Waste, Then Compost

After doing what you can to reduce food waste, remember to compost! It’s estimated over 50% of a household’s waste in Boulder County are organics that, when sent to landfills, produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas. By composting, we reduce landfill waste and methane generation—and help advance a promising climate solution: carbon farming.

In carbon farming, regenerative land practices, including the application of compost, help infuse soils with microbes that not only promotes plant growth, but also increases soils’ ability to absorb the carbon from the atmosphere, a process called carbon sequestration.

Last month, Eco-Cycle brought together a community working collaboratively to realize the vision of carbon farming as a climate solution in Colorado at our Carbon Farm-to-Table dinner and tour. We’re working with local governments, academia, farmers, businesses, fellow nonprofits and others to advance composting and carbon farming throughout Colorado. Carbon farming is currently in its pilot stage in Boulder County, but Eco-Cycle and many other entities are working together to make carbon farming measurable, replicable, and scalable in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain West.

You can help advance carbon farming, a promising climate solution, in Boulder County and across Colorado! Learn more about Eco-Cycle’s Urban to Range: Compost Climate Solutions Program, and take action to support carbon farming at: https://bit.ly/2yrgtFy