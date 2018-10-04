Lifestyle

Going for Green in Lyons

By Kathleen Thurmes and Dan Matsch

Composting is a living process where microorganisms eat decaying matter (and each other). It can also involve macro-organisms like compost worms. Not being mammals, both kinds of critters move (and eat) progressively slower as their surroundings get colder. So composting inevitably slows down in backyard bins in the winter, but with a few simple practices, you can continue to put your food scraps in your bin right through the cold weather and have a jump on great soil for next spring.

Keep it moist: Freezing and thawing dries out the top several inches of your pile. Before you empty your kitchen food scrap bin, run an inch or so of water into it,

swirl it around for a moment, and then spread the contents over the top of your pile. This will replace some of that lost water and leave you with a cleaner bin – it’s actually a good practice year-round in our climate.

Insulation can help: This isn’t necessarily practical for some tall, relatively skinny black plastic bins, but I’ve found that a foil-backed bubble insulation sheet available by the foot at McGuckins, and likely elsewhere, holds up for years and provides just enough insulation (and water retention) to keep things moving when layered on top of the pile.

Use solar power: Spring is a better time to move your compost pile, but keep in mind that the best location for a backyard bin is underneath a deciduous tree. The shade will keep the pile cool in the summer, and the sun will help warm it in the winter after the leaves drop.

Stock up: Remember, carbon sources, or “browns,” are a key ingredient for keeping your compost pile cooking throughout the year. While dry plant matter can be hard to come by in large quantities in the spring and summer, fall is the perfect time of year to create a stockpile of fallen leaves and straw bales for use in the next year. Straw bales in particular are available in abundance after the Halloween/Thanksgiving season, and can make excellent insulation when stacked against your bin.

Apply now! Fall is actually the ideal time to add compost to your garden; winter thaws are a great time as well. Compost straight out of the bin is never completely broken down, so incorporating it into your garden soil well before spring gives your soil microbes time to complete the work and ensures the nutrients will be available to your plants when they need them. You’ll have the added benefit of clearing enough space in your compost bin to accommodate all your winter food scraps despite the microbial slowdown.

Have some tea: In the fall, perennials focus their energy towards growing their root structures, as opposed to putting that energy into producing leaves. Early fall is a great time to apply compost tea, because it can help maximize root growth so the plants are better able to withstand the winter and get a jump start next spring.

Don’t be a stranger: The best advice for any time of year is to pay attention to your compost pile. Every Colorado winter has a stretch of several weeks that may be just too cold and snowy to do anything but dump your scrap bin onto your pile and run back inside, but don’t make that your habit until spring. Take a moment on those nice sunny days we always get to have a look – spread out those thawed chunks of food waste and add some extra water if the top looks dry.

If you’ve still got questions, we know plenty of compost experts in Boulder County who have the answers. Email kathleen@ecocycle for details.