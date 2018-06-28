Lifestyle

July already half over! Can you believe it? Summer is finally here and the garden at the Lyons Farmette is bursting at the seams with rudbeckia, zinnias, sweet peas, snapdragons, safflower, sunflowers, and more wonderful, strange, and unique flowers. Each season holds its surprises, and this year one of the favorites is a new zinnia called "Queen Lime Orange" - a perfect apricot

peach color with green and red centers that is just fascinating; along with sweet-scented flowering tobacco, in red, purple, and a mystical lime green. Coming soon are the dahlias, mums, celosia, scabiosa, cosmos.

The folks at the Farmette would love to share the bounty of their garden with you; their Seasonal Floral Design class is scheduled for Tuesday, August 21! Learn color theory, anchoring and mechanics techniques, the right mix of elements, and creating shape in your arrangements. They'll also talk about how to grow some simple easy cut flowers in your own garden, and how to care for your blooms once cut.

Upcoming workshops

Sunday, July 22 – Wool Day! A creative and fun fiber day with amazing instructors, an incredible lunch and Alpaca cuddling! Brought to you by Fancy Tiger Crafts, Craftsy, Flax and Twine and Wynne Reynolds.

Tuesday, August 21 – Seasonal Floral Design

Tuesday, September 4 – Edible Flower Class

Mike Whipp and Betsy Burton, owners of the Lyons Farmette, invite the community to come enjoy their Farm to Table Dinners and make a difference together! The dinners are created by amazing chefs from around Boulder County, and the proceeds from the wine and beer sales go to area various non-profits. Burton says, “Please come join us and enjoy an amazing evenings for great causes!”

Upcoming Farm to Tables Dinners

Wednesday, July 25 – Sauvage Colorado Cuisine with the Lyons Arts and Humanities Commission

Wednesday, August 1– Sugar Pine with the Colorado Haiti Project

Wednesday, August 8 – Blackbelly with the Boulder County Arts Alliance (Sold Out)

Thursday, August 9 – Meadowlark

Wednesday, August 15 – Oak with the Colorado Horse Rescue

Wednesday, August 22 – A Spice of Life with PRIDE (Partners in Rural Improvement in Ethiopia)

Wednesday, August 29 – Butcher and the Blond

Wednesday, September 12 – Blackbelly with the Give Back Yoga Foundation

Wednesday, September 19 – Cured with Growing Gardens

Wednesday, September 26 – GB Culinary with the Lyons Community Foundation

Thursday, September 27 – Meadowlark

Reservations for any Farm to Table Dinner can be made at: www.lyonsfarmette.com/dinners

The Farmette is also opening their roadside farm stand (the “old truck”) this week! Pick up a mixed bouquet or a small bunch of seasonal flowers, for just $5 to $15 on the honor system. You can find the “old truck” on the right just after you pass the Diamond Shamrock on your way into town, or on the left, just past Stone Canyon on your way out.

Mike and Betsy are looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday, August 26, at their annual art show, Art@River Bend, benefits the Boulder County Arts Alliance and the Lyons Arts and Humanities Commission.

Mark your calendar for some great local art, wine, cheese, and scrumptious food from Cured.