Going for Green in Lyons

By Kathleen Thurmes

If you live in Lyons, you know about bears. Often in late summer, bears venture close to town in search of high-calorie food. A few years ago, local food shortages drove bears to go searching for food in new and unusual places in town -- putting humans and bears at risk of violent confrontations, something we all want to avoid.

Needless to say, it’s understandable for people to have concerns about composting in bear country.

The thinking is that the odor of rotting melon rinds and apple cores may lure black bears to their backyards along with their slightly-less-menacing-but-still-unwelcome bandit pals, the raccoons.

But while caution is certainly warranted, there are many Lyons residents who manage to compost successfully without disturbing bears and without having bears disturb them. As I’ve been having conversations with residents about their recycling and composting habits (along with a gaggle of brilliant and passionate local students), I’ve been hearing about various solutions.

Here are some expert suggestions I’ve gathered about to compost at home in bear country:

Consider using worm composting in your home or garage; see www.wormwoman.com for lots of good info on worm composting.

If you plan to make a compost pile outside, be sure to situate it as far away as possible from wooded areas

Do not ever put meat, bones, dairy products, oil, cooked food, or unrinsed eggshells in your backyard pile.

Keep a container of carbon-rich materials (such as shredded paper, newspaper, cardboard, hay, straw or dried leaves near your pile to layer on over anything that may cause odors.

Bury kitchen scraps twelve inches deep or more in your pile.

Regularly turn your pile to introduce oxygen and prevent anaerobic breakdown of materials that will cause odors.

Coordinate with your neighbors to make sure that no one’s composting pile will attract bears into the neighborhood.

All of the Lyons residents I’ve spoken to who compost at home have found a way to do it in a convenient, accessible, clean, and critter-free way. Yes, composting in bear country may mean taking an extra step to lock the bin or to bury fruit scraps deep inside the pile, but it is possible and it goes a long way toward creating a healthy, sustainable community.

The town of Lyons is working with Eco-Cycle to become a “Green Star” Zero Waste model for other small towns to emulate. Get involved! Email Kathleen Thurmes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and submit any questions you’d like to see answered in this column.