Blossoming Health With Nanny Bee

By Linda Pecone

Editor’s Note: The Lyons Recorder does not endorse the contents of this article as medical advice, and encourages readers with serious medical conditions to contact a professional health provider.

The history of Valentine’s Day is obscure, though there are many fun legends out there. While there were a few St. Valentine priests, most scholars agree that the priest for which the holiday is named was a priest who attracted the disfavor of Roman emperor Claudius II around 270. Legend has it that Claudius II had

prohibited marriage for young men, claiming that bachelors made better soldiers. Valentine continued to secretly perform marriage ceremonies but was eventually apprehended by the Romans and put to death.

By the 18th century Valentine’s Day began to take on the familiarity we know today. Gift-giving and the exchanging of handmade cards on Valentine’s Day had become common in England. The cards were typically hand-made cards of lace, ribbons, and often featured cupids and hearts. This practice eventually spread to the American colonies.

We don’t just associate Valentine’s Day with cards however, for many of us, chocolate is the best part of Valentine’s Day. There isn’t any real history, but perhaps it’s the status of chocolate through out the centuries that made it such a lovely gift.

Chocolate (cacao) played an important role in both Maya and Aztec civilizations. The Mayans believed cacao was a “gift from the gods,” and even honored a Cacao God, celebrating the beans’ powerful transformation of mind and body. While in its early history, chocolate was consumed as a bitter beverage, later it was introduced as a treat on its own as during the 16th century when Spaniards added cane sugar and cinnamon to sweeten it.

The 19th century gave us the cocoa press and revolutionized chocolate production. The first chocolate bar as we currently know it was created in 1847. By the early 1900s, chocolate was produced and distributed on a much larger scale, and to this day retains its status as one of the most delicious foods on earth.

When choosing chocolate for its health benefits look for raw organic cacao. Raw cacao is somewhat different from the common “Cocoa” most of us are familiar with. Cocoa is derived from the Cacao tree. Cacao is used when referring to unprocessed versions of the cacao bean.

Normal cocoa powder and chocolate have been chemically processed and roasted, which destroys a large amount of the antioxidants and flavanols. Non-organic cocoa has also been treated heavily with toxic pesticides and fumigation chemicals, and may contain genetically modified products. Raw organic cacao has so many delicious health benefits. We want to receive them by choosing chocolate in its most beneficial form.

Raw dark chocolate contains an impressive slew of health benefits, including heart health. Chocolate is full of compounds called flavonoids. Research has shown these antioxidants to exert cardiovascular benefits.

Also present in raw organic cacao are many other antioxidants. Raw organic cacao has over 40 times the antioxidants of blueberries. It is also one of the highest plant based source of iron and magnesium. Magnesium is important for a healthy heart, and helps turn glucose into energy, enabling your brain to work with laser-sharp clarity and focus. Cacao has more calcium than cow’s milk too.

Chocolate is a natural mood elevator due to its bliss chemicals, serotonin, tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylethylamine. These neurotransmitters are associated with cosy feelings of wellbeing, happiness, and can even alleviate depression. I must admit I sometimes feel better when I eat a chocolate.

So eat your chocolate, but try it in its raw organic form if you can. Here is my favorite recipe for homemade truffles from the Minimalist Baker. Share them with loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Easy Vegan Truffles

Ingredients:

1 cup raw pecans

1 cup raw walnuts

1 Tbsp cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

10 whole medjool dates, pitted. If dried out, soak in warm water for 10 minutes then drain.

1 1/4 cups dairy-free dark chocolate bar, roughly chopped (real chocolate bar, not chips)

1 tsp coconut oil



For Topping (optional):

1/4 cup cacao nibs, crushed pecans, walnuts, and/or sea salt for topping

Instructions :

Place pecans and walnuts in a food processor or high speed blender and process until it reaches the consistency of a meal. Remove and set aside in a dish.

Next, place pitted dates in the food processor and process until small bits remain and/or it forms into a ball.

Then add in the cocoa powder and 1/2 of the nut meal and pulse. Continue pulsing and adding the nut meal a little at a time until a loose dough is formed. You may not need to use all of the nuts, which is fine because you can use any leftovers for topping the truffles.

Once you have a dough that’s easy to form into balls, scoop out one tablespoon amounts and roll/carefully form into balls. If they aren’t quite forming, hold in your palm and let the heat of your hand warm them, then gently shape into a loose ball.

Set on parchment paper and place in freezer to chill - you should have about 14 truffles.

In the meantime, melt chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave in 30 second increments. Be careful not to overheat. Once melted, stir in coconut oil to help the chocolate thin and ease the dipping process.

Remove truffles from freezer and, one at a time, dip them into the melted chocolate. Use a fork to remove them and tap away excess chocolate. Transfer back onto parchment paper and top with sea salt, crushed pecans, or cacao nibs.

Repeat until all truffles are dipped. Let set at room temperature.

Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature. Transfer to freezer for longer term storage.