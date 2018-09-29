Lifestyle

With the theme “Own Your Health” the 19th annual Lyons 9Health Fair is set for Saturday September 29, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Church, 200 2nd Avenue, Lyons. Here are so many reasons to attend the Fair.

For residents with children (and grandchildren) there will be free car seat safety checks from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Leewit Akia of CarSeatsColorado, will make sure that car seats are properly installed and will instruct residents on the proper manner in which to take the car seats out and put them back in. About three of every four car seats are installed improperly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There are lots of other free screenings: Hand Screening, Hearing Screening, Height/Weight/BMI Screening Nutrition Screening, Oral Health Screening, Pap Smear and Breast Screening, Spinal Screening, Stress Management Screening, Vision & Eye Health Screening, Rheumatoid Arthritis Screening, body balance assessment, bone health screening, skin screening.... and more!

Screenings with a cost: Screening available: blood chemistry, PSA, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, testosterone (male and female), blood cell count, hemoglobin alc; colon cancer screening kit.

Blood test costs at the fair are lower than most insurance deductibles and we will have vouchers available for those unable to pay for the blood chemistry test.

NEW THIS YEAR: Blood Typing ($30) will be available for participants (online registration only). C-Reactive protein test ($35) CRP is a substance produced by the liver that increases in the presence of inflammation in the body.

FLU VACCINES: Walgreens is providing flu vaccines on-site. Walgreens will bill your insurance, so remember to bring your insurance information.

FLU VACCINE VOUCHERS: If you opt to have any blood tests, you will qualify for a voucher for a free flu vaccine at Safeway stores. The vouchers are available first come first serve basis. You will need to take your voucher to a Safeway for the vaccine.

PREREGISTER ONLINE: Walk-ins are welcome but preregistration makes your visit easier. Go to 9healthfair.org. Preregistration will save you time at the event and enable you to bypass the cashier. You can also access your test results online only if you preregister. Please bring your printed registration form with you to the fair. And remember: no fasting is required for blood tests! Check the website: 9healthfair.org

The 9Health Fair is Colorado’s largest non-profit, volunteer-driven health fair program,

Together, with a local team of volunteers and coordinators, the Lyons 9Health Fair provides life-saving, professional health screenings and education programs.

Thanks to all of our committed volunteers, sponsors, and suppliers, our local health fair has continued to be an annual success.

We wish to extend a special thanks to Lyons LDS Church for allowing us to us their facility free of charge and provide so many extras, such as tables and chairs.

Thank you for your invaluable contribution to the success of the Health Fair.

Be Strong. Be Healthy. Be Happy! Come to the Health Fair!