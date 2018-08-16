Lifestyle

By Janaki Jane



The Lyons Regional Library is happy to announce that they will be offering a series of programs on Mental Health Awareness, Education, and Engagement from September through January. This year’s program has a lot more going on than last year’s, and includes two classes in Youth Mental Health First Aid and one on Suicide Alertness, as well as three community conversations, and lots more articles about mental health issues than there were last year, and purchasing more relevant materials.

The Lyons Regional Library was chosen for the program because libraries are neutral venues where people feel safe, feel they are heard, and can be certain they are getting accurate



information they can trust. Independently of the 2017 Goodwill Grant, the entire Lyons Regional Library staff, at the Library’s expense, is now trained in Mental Health First Aid, either for adults, youth, or both.



Residents will also see postcards around town from the Let’s Talk Colorado initiative. The cards lead to a website, letstalkco.org, that is filled with ideas about how to talk about mental health, and information about what mental health and mental illness are. Everyone in town is invited to pick up a card, take it home, and go to the website, and read a page or two, and then try to talk about it with someone: family, friend, co-worker, and stranger. See how it goes!



This year the Library is collaborating with multiple organizations and agencies to create a dynamic and comprehensive program. Collaborating organizations include the St. Vrain Valley School District, Longmont’s Supporting Action for Mental Health, Boulder County Public Health, SafeTALK Livingworks, Mental Health First Aid USA, and Colorado, and several more, along with local Lyons mental health professionals.



The statistics around mental health in Colorado and Boulder County can be surprising. Colorado is ranked first in the country economically, yet only ranks 43rd for its mental health care. In Boulder County, 69% of all residents report seeing a therapist for mental health support, and 37% of older adults report feeling depressed. Among St. Vrain Valley High School students, in 2011 (the last time data was available), 30% of 12th graders reported feeling sad or hopeless in the year before, and 20% had seriously considered or planned suicide. Attending classes and conversations and reading articles, picking up a card at a coffee shop and going to the Let’s Talk Colorado website, all of these can decrease the fear and stigma around mental illness, and increase our willingness to talk, listen, and reach out to others.



The series starts with a daylong training on Youth Mental Health First Aid, Saturday, September 29, from 8:30 am to 5 pm at Lyons Town Hall. This training typically costs $100 per person but is being offered for free. The training helps anyone over 18 learn to recognize the signs of mental health issues in youth from 10-25 years old and how to respond. Register at ttp://bit.ly/MHFALyons. Contact the Library at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information or with questions.





Janaki Jane has a degree in Psychology and has worked as a case manager and crisis counselor. She is a Certified Youth Mental Health First Aid trainer, is certified in Youth, Adult, and Older Adult Mental Health First Aid, Motivational Interviewing, and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills. She has been working in the training and health and healing fields for over 30 years.



