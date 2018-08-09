Lifestyle

Blossoming Health with Nanny Bee

By Linda Pecone

Native to the mountainous regions of Peru, maca is grown as high as 4300 meters above sea level, making it the highest altitude crop on Earth. The indigenous people have used it for more than 3500 years.

Legend has it that during the height of the Incan empire, Incan warriors would consume maca before entering into battle to make them fiercely strong. However, after they were done conquering a city, the Incan soldiers were prohibited from using maca, in order to protect the women from their excessive sexual desires. This is a clear indicator of maca’s most touted benefits – strength, endurance and heightened libido.

Maca is a member of the cruciferous family, which includes turnips and radishes. It is high in calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, sulfur, sodium, and iron and contains trace minerals including zinc, iodine, copper, selenium, bismuth, manganese, tin and silicon. It is also high in vitamins B1, B2, C and E and contains antioxidants, which are found in green tea, and sterols found in Echinacea.

Maca is used to enhance mental acuity, physical vitality, oxygen in the blood, neurotransmitter production and increase fertility in men and women.

It is also a powerful adaptogen. Adaptogens are so important for our health. They help with our bodies to balance and stabilize the glandular-hormonal system, nervous system, cardiovascular system and musculature. Maca supports the endocrine system, the adrenals, the thyroid, and is known to improve your overall mood.

According to David Wolfe, a leading health expert, maca is great if you suffer from anemia, chronic fatigue, depression, poor memory, stomach cancer, tuberculosis. Because maca has the ability to balance hormones, it is particularly beneficial to counteract menopausal and premenopausal symptoms.

When buying maca, look for a reputable, organic source and only buy the powdered root. You should be able to find it on the internet or at your local organic food store. I add it to my smoothies, brownies, and chocolate cakes, hot cocoa, warm milk with cinnamon; one to two tablespoons will do.

Another favorite way to add maca to my day is by adding it to my homemade chocolates. Both maca and raw cacao are excellent sources of magnesium. Enjoying a treat of chocolate doesn't have to make you feel guilty. Like anything, consuming poor quality chocolate, such as chocolate loaded with added sugar and chemicals, is not beneficial for your body.

Try this recipe. I promise it's easy, and you will never buy chocolate that you haven’t made again. (recipe adapted from Food Matters)



Raw Maca Chocolate with Nut Butter Swirl

Ingredients:

1/4 cup raw cacao

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

1-2 tbsp maca powder

1 tbsp nut butter (I love cashew butter for its creaminess)



Directions:

Mix together cacao, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, and maca powder.

Pour into a small tray or chocolate molds, lined with parchment paper.

Drop in teaspoons of nut butter randomly.

Using a skewer or knife, swirl the nut butter throughout the chocolate mixture.

Place in the freezer to set for 1/2 an hour.

When serving, remove from freezer and break up into bark pieces.

Store in the freezer and snack on when you are feeling a little low.

Linda Pecone, along with her husband, is a long time resident of Lyons Colorado. She has a degree in nutrition, and is a certified herbalist. She enjoys creating healthful recipes for families and pets. She is also the owner of The Lyons Little Yellow Wellness House on Second Avenue.