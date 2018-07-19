Lifestyle

Blossoming with Nanny Bee

By Linda Pecone

There are so many differing ideas on how we should eat, but one thing that is unanimous among most nutritionists, its very important to eat breakfast. Beginning your day with a healthy, balanced breakfast is essential to your body. Nutritionists say that eating a nourishing breakfast is one of the best habits you can adopt to improve your health and wellness. Among its many benefits include everything from improved mental function to weight loss, weight management, and improved mood.

Sitting to eat your breakfast is also very important. It can be the ideal time to set your daily intentions for spending quality time with loved ones. Rushing out with only coffee in hand after

inhaling toast or processed breakfast cereal can set your blood glucose up for poor sailing all day. Skipping breakfast can result in large fluctuations in blood glucose throughout the day, characterized by an increased appetite.

Studies show that eating breakfast is consistently linked to better weight management. If you don’t like a heavy breakfast try having a lighter breakfast like a green or berry smoothie or even a breakfast bar (homemade with nuts, seeds, coconut and a small amount of honey.)

Try these recipes for a healthy start to your day. Some can be prepared the night before, making for an easier start to your morning.





Mango Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons chia seed

2 cups almond milk

1/2 cup canned coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 whole mango, diced

Garnish: fresh mint, or berries

Directions:

Soak the chia seeds with vanilla, and both the almond milk and coconut milk overnight, stirring occasionally at the beginning until a gel forms. You can make your chia seed pudding thicker by reducing the liquid or adding more liquid to make it thinner.

Serve the chia seed pudding in 2 serving glasses, top with diced mango and top with garnishes above.Store in the fridge as a leftover, enjoy chilled or at room temperature. Store on the go in a mason jar with a lid.

Papaya Breakfast Bowl

Scoop the seeds and pack your natural bowl with berries, nuts, granola, coconut or whatever you have. Bonus! You can eat your bowl and skip the dishes!



Two-Ingredient Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 banana, peeled, chopped roughly

2 eggs

Coconut oil or butter for frying.

Directions:

Whisk eggs in a bowl, add the banana and mash together to form a batter.

Heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil/ or butter in a frying pan and pour in the batter to create a thin pancake. Let the pancake cook through before flipping it. After flipping it, let the other side cook through.

Serve with fresh strawberries and yogurt, cinnamon, butter, pure maple syrup, nut butter, seed sprinkle and raw honey or your desired toppings.

These recipes are adapted from Food Matters TV.

Linda Pecone, along with her husband, is a long time resident of Lyons Colorado. She has a degree in nutrition, and is a certified herbalist. She enjoys creating healthful recipes for families and pets. She is also the owner of The Lyons Little Yellow Wellness House on Second Avenue.