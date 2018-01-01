Lifestyle

Blossoming Health with Nanny Bee

By Linda Pecone

Science has been seriously focused on the balance of good and bad bacteria in the digestive tract to help maintain overall gut health. We have been recommended probiotics as a source of helping with this balance. Recent research has been demonstrating the benefits of gut fungi as an important factor in our overall health as well.

In the last 10 years, scientists have discovered an entire community of fungi living in our bodies. Along with good bacteria, it can help absorb nutrients and break down digestive plaque.

Plaque isn’t just something the hygienist scrapes off your teeth. Our guts also contain plaque and it is critical to break it down. When it builds up it begins to stick to your digestive track and throws down a layer over bacteria and fungi. This prevents them from balance in the track.

This expanded awareness of gut health started with prebiotics. Prebiotics are foods which contain fiber that acts as food for the probiotics, or beneficial bacteria in foods. This fiber, which can be found in foods like chicory root, apples, and Jerusalem artichokes is the source for probiotics to multiply.

Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., one of the world’s leading microbiome scientists, has been studying gut health for a long time. His most recent focus has been on the critical role that fungi play in gut health. Until recently, fungi have gotten a bad reputation, Candida is one such fungi with a terrible reputation. Rightly so! It can cause a host of health problems when it grows too much. New discoveries are demonstrating however that both bacteria and fungi play a critical role in optimizing digestive health, which can impact our overall health and wellness.

Fungi deficiency can lead to all of the classic digestive problems we hate such as bloating, gas, cramps, and even acid reflux. Fungi helps to break down the food and aid with nutrient absorption.

In 2018 and 2019 we will be seeing more innovative ways to optimize our gut health. Nutrition science will begin to recognize and recommend protocols for creating a supportive environment for our microbes, and will include fungi. Probiotic supplements with added prebiotic fiber will become prominent, and plenty more will start to include beneficial bacteria and fungi. Currently BIOHM is one of the best products on the market.

Some of the best foods we can eat to create a healthy gut biome are yeasty whole grain bread, miso, which contains both fungi and bacteria, and yogurts and kefirs. According to the Mayo Clinic, plain yogurt or kefir are some of the healthiest things we can eat. They typically contain several strains of good bacteria. Those who eat cultured food have the healthiest digestion.

Here is my favorite, simple, two ingredient recipe for coconut yogurt:

2 cans full-fat coconut milk

2 Quality Probiotic capsules

Open the cans of coconut milk upside down. Pour out the liquid (use it in a smoothie). The cream will remain in the can. Scrape out the coconut cream into a jar. Stir in the probiotic capsules. Place jar in the oven with the light on only for 24 to 36 hours (until it tastes and smells sour).

Serve it with berries or other fruit. Stir in preserves. Enjoy.

For a more kefir like consistency use the entire cans of coconut milk.

Linda Pecone, along with her husband, is a long time resident of Lyons Colorado. She has a degree in nutrition, and is a certified herbalist. She enjoys creating healthful recipes for families and pets. She is also the owner of The Lyons Little Yellow Wellness House on Second Avenue.