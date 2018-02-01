Lifestyle

By Kate Kerr, LEAF Volunteer

Ten years ago, the Lyons Community Food Pantry began providing food to local residents in need. It started out small, with a few families getting boxes of non-perishable food. It has grown in scope and number every year since.

Currently, each Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 to 5 p.m., nutritious food is made available to over eighty area households. Foods usually available each week include rice, pasta,

beans, canned soups and stews, cereals, snacks, frozen meat, milk, eggs, yogurt, bread, household goods, as well as canned and fresh fruit and vegetables. Kids enjoy special snack bags just for them.

Much of the food comes from the Boulder Community Food Share where pantry volunteers “shop” each week, especially for milk and eggs. Other food is donated locally by individuals, businesses, school groups, and farmers. Special thanks go out for the donations from Lyons Elementary, Ralph’s Farmstand, Steamboat Natural Foods, St. Vrain Market, Stonebridge Farm, and Lucky’s Market (in Boulder).

Back in 2008, former pastor of the Lyons Community Church, Claire McNulty Drewes, noticed that there were residents of Lyons who did not have enough food. Also, there were those needing help paying for basic needs such as utilities, rent, and medical bills. As a result, both the food pantry and the Lyons Community Foundation (LCF) were created.

In July of 2014 the Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund (LEAF) was created including both the food pantry along with basic needs and resource matching. Recently Meals on Wheels was added. Special thanks to the LCF for continuing to support the Food Pantry with a $5,000 grant for 2018 operations.

Throughout Colorado, about one in ten Coloradans, including nearly one in six children, may not always know when or where they will get their next meal. Here in Lyons, thanks to many volunteer and generous donors, the Food Pantry continues to help local residents who need nutritional support.

The Food Pantry is open Wednesdays 3:30 to 5 p.m., at 350 Main Street (Lyons Community Church). Participants are asked to show proof of local residency. Donations of food and household products are accepted Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vast majority of LEAF’s work is funded through local donations. Everyone is invited to support LEAF, which offers a human services safety net to those in need in the greater Lyons area. Services include the Food Pantry, Meals On Wheels, Basic Needs, and Resource Matching. To contact LEAF, call 720-864-4309, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Food Pantry 2017 Statistics



