Lifestyle

Friday evening, April 14, Planet Bluegrass is excited to present one of Lyons' favorite singer/songwriter and banjo picker extraordinaire, Jayme Stone and Friends, with special musical guests The Deer. The doors to the Wildflower Pavilion open at 7 p.m., the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance (www.shop.bluegrass.com), or $25 at the door.

Jayme Stone & Friends features Jayme Stone (banjo, vocals), Natalie Tate (vocals, Wurlitzer, guitar), Tom Gershwin (trumpet), Jean-Luc Davis (bass), Kevin Mathews (drums).

Stone is a consummate “collaborator,” unearthing musical artifacts and magnetizing extraordinary artists to rekindle these understudied sounds. Stone will play songs from his seven diverse albums including Sea Island spirituals, Trinidadian calypsos, Malian melodies, and songs from his Lomax Project. The band will also give a sneak preview of music from his forthcoming album, “Jayme Stone’s Folklife,” which was released on April 7. Stone is a prolific composer, producer and instigator and it'll wonderful to have him back on the Planet.