Daphne Young of Wyld Style Studios, a sound/recording studio that opened earlier this summer just east of Lyons (4545 Ute Highway) at the intersection of Rtes. 36/66 has rented the old John's Well Service building and expanded their facility. According to Young, “Wyld Style will be holding events consistently, as long as things take hold and remain somewhat lucrative, to keep offering these events to the community.”

In the meantime, the space will be used for additional recording and rehearsal space/artist space and offered to assist local artists and musicians create. In addition, Young wants to provide an educational center for local youth who are interested in art and music to learn and create.

The first event planned for the new space is on Saturday, December 8, and is titled "Evolve." Young says she and her business partner Ethan Pomeroy are, “halfway done building the stage and setting up lights for the

event.” The lineup will consist of various artists, including Young, Rapper/Singer Dakini Rapture, Pomeroy, DJ, Katmandoom, and Master Blaster G, a tap dancer, trumpet player, singer, and very skilled artist who was on the Ellen show a few years back; kind of a star! As well as many other talented artists.

The first few hours of the event will be an open space for children and youth to share their talents; an open mic/talent show. So parents are encouraged to bring their kids down. They will have free admission if their kids sign up and participate. Otherwise $10 at the door, or you can buy tickets online at: www.facebook.com/wyldstylestudios.

There will be other entertainment for kids as well, and others are welcome to get involved and share what they have to show. There will be food, drinks, and music from 3 to 11:30 p.m. There will be a sign up sheet for people at the door who would like to participate in future events, by either volunteering, showing art, performing, or sponsoring an event.

This Artist Collective's mission is to help artists get involved in the community and network with each other so they can live sustainably through their artistic creations. In addition to this event, as they move forward, Wyld Style Studios is happy to announce that they will be starting a nonprofit local radio station in the very near future.