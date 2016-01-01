Lifestyle

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? Are you a fan of The Voice, NBC’s hit vocal competition? Then you’ll want to go to The Old Gallery in Allenspark on Saturday, December 8 for a special evening of holiday music performed by Biff Gore, a contestant from Season 6 of The Voice, who was a four-chair turn and was on Team Usher and Team Blake. He’s also known as “The Ambassador of Soul” and has just inked a recording contract.

“We’re very excited about Biff Gore performing this holiday concert,” said The Old Gallery volunteer Holly Bea-Weaver. “He was our headliner at Hogabluesa in 2017 and wowed the audience. Everyone has asked when he was coming back.”

Gore got a four-chair turn on the popular show, and while he didn’t make it to the Live rounds, he gained a lot from The Voice experience. “It affected me in a very positive way,” he said. “Before I went on the

show, you never would have heard me. I only performed Christian songs during services at Highline Community Church.” Gore is an Associate Pastor at Highline Community Church in Denver. He continued, “The Voice broke me out of my normalcy, broadened my audience and my music.”

The father of seven (yes, seven!), Gore believes he has had three different ‘lives.’ He served in the Army for eight years, has a PhD in Public Health and spent 18 years as a scientist working in transplant medicine and now, “serves as an ambassador for music and the Lord,” he said with a smile.

Bea-Weaver said, “I was lucky enough to see Biff perform at Boulder’s Chautauqua Community House Theater during the Christmas holidays in 2016 and was so impressed by his performance. We are fortunate to have him bring his holiday show to The Old Gallery in Allenspark.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at The Old Gallery and at www.brownpapertickets.com. There are limited tickets available so get your tickets early. There will be a cash bar and light snacks available.