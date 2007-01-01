Lifestyle

The Old Gallery in Allenspark has become quite the destination for regional songwriters, thanks to its Songwriter in the Round events. The final event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and will be curated by Boulder’s award-winning singer-songwriter Kyle Donovan.

Donovan will be joined by three other notable singer- songwriters: Antonio Lopez, Jessica Eppler and Meredith Wilder. They will take turns playing their original songs and the stories behind them, similar to the famed Bluebird in Nashville.

A finalist in the Troubadour Contest at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival and Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, Kyle Donovan’s forthcoming album has already won critical acclaim from folk festivals and competitions across the nation. He is releasing a new album, Then and Now, later this year.

Jessica Eppler is a long-time favorite in Longmont, performing a mix of darkly poetic, R & B-inspired rock. Her powerful, evocative songwriting and tireless music-community support have made Jessica and her music a mainstay in the Longmont music scene. She performs throughout the Denver and Front Range area with Clandestine Amigo, featuring Michael Wooten on drums and Kyle Donovan on guitar.

Antonio Lopez’s acoustic soul and modern folk sound garners comparison to artists such as Amos Lee and Paul Simon. A sixth generation Coloradan, Antonio has released three albums independently and plays 200 shows a year. Previous accolades include song of the year winner in The Southwest Independent Music Awards.

Meredith Wilder moved to Colorado in 2016 after 10 years in the Albuquerque music scene. She has been a studio vocalist since 2007 and has recorded vocals on many Americana albums from the Southwest. In the summer of 2017 she was an artist in residence at the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation in Taos, NM where she wrote and recorded new and original music.

Tickets to Songwriters in the Round are $15 each and available at The Old Gallery. There is a cash bar and light snacks are available. You must be 16 years or older to attend.

“The Old Gallery is one of the best listening rooms in the Rocky Mountain region,” said Donovan. “Their audiences are so supportive; the acoustics are beautiful and the artists enjoy being able to perform on their Steinway.”

The Old Gallery is a center for community and the arts and is located at 14863 Hwy. 7 in Allenspark. It is only 20 minutes from Estes Park. To view a complete list of all events, visit www.theoldgallery.org.