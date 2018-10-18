Lifestyle

If the annual Rave to the Grave, Spook-tacular, Halloween Parade, and/or traditional Halloween trick-or-treating aren't enough to satisfy your thirst for all things eerie and spooky, you might want to stop by the Oskar Blues event room on Thursday, November 1, at 7 p.m., for a reading and book signing of Lyons author Junior Burke's latest book “A Thousand Eyes.”

The story follows Todd Wendt, a trouble-shooting executive for Mentex International, a cement plant located just outside of the small Colorado town of Lynton, nestled between the confluence of two rivers in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Wendt and a few local characters host try to understand why so many of their neighbors are suddenly meeting grizzly and gory deaths at the paws, fangs, and talons of the area's wildlife.

Even if you're not a big fan of the horror, thriller, suspense genre, “A Thousand Eyes” is a quick easy read, and you'll get a kick out of this one as you try to match up the fictitious characters, places, and landmarks of Lynton with known entities.

Stop by The Cup or Oskars to meet, greet, and chat with Junior Burke. There will be a cash bar and books will be available for purchase.